This week marks highest hospitalization rate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although there was no media briefing held on Friday, Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino gave a quick update about the COVID cases in our region.

This week we saw the highest record of hospitalization rate at 36.1%.

Doctor Trevino explains that the hospitalization rate is tied to the staffing numbers.

Concerns are on the rise after news broke of nurses who were resigning.

”Yes, we have observed that a significant amount of nurses have resigned and basically to work with the state. To work in other better paying jobs this has impacted our already medically under served community and although we do have state nurses here that are taking the brunt of the work. The state nurses are not permanent employees here so... when the numbers go down or they get demobilized that will be a great concern because we are not... we are going to see that void present when they leave.”

