Advertisement

This week marks highest hospitalization rate

Although there was no media briefing held on Friday, Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino gave a quick update about the COVID cases in our region.
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although there was no media briefing held on Friday, Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino gave a quick update about the COVID cases in our region.

This week we saw the highest record of hospitalization rate at 36.1%.

Doctor Trevino explains that the hospitalization rate is tied to the staffing numbers.  

Concerns are on the rise after news broke of nurses who were resigning.

”Yes, we have observed that a significant amount of nurses have resigned and basically to work with the state. To work in other better paying jobs this has impacted our already medically under served community and although we do have state nurses here that are taking the brunt of the work. The state nurses are not permanent employees here so... when the numbers go down or they get demobilized that will be a great concern because we are not... we are going to see that void present when they leave.”

If you want to see the full interview you can see it on the KGNS News Facebook page in the videos section.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
COVID-19 vaccine scam
Department of Homeland Security warns of COVID vaccine scam
Seven undocumented immigrants taken into custody after smuggling attempt
Agents foil human smuggling attempt in Zapata

Latest News

Donations made to Sacred Heart Children's Home
Donations delivered to Sacred Heart Children’s Home
Annual Christmas Celebration Cancelled
Annual Christmas celebration cancelled due to safety restrictions
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 25,644 cases of COVID-19
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75