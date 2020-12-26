Advertisement

Zapata County reports 18 deaths due to COVID-19

The death was reportedly a man in his 80′s.
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The death toll continues to increase in Zapata County.

As of Thursday, the city administered over 9,800 tests and out of that 806 have come back positive.

Zapata County also reported another death due to COVID-19, putting their total at 18.

The death was reportedly a man in his 80′s.

So far, 669 people have recovered from the virus and 812 tests remain pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
COVID-19 vaccine scam
Department of Homeland Security warns of COVID vaccine scam
Holiday gift warning
LPD gives out holiday gift warnings
Highest hospitalization rate
This week marks highest hospitalization rate

Latest News

Border Patrol uncovers smuggling attempt
BP uncovers smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint
LAPS now accepting volunteers and donations
Laredo Animal Protective Society asks community for help
Highest hospitalization rate
This week marks highest hospitalization rate
Donations made to Sacred Heart Children's Home
Donations delivered to Sacred Heart Children’s Home