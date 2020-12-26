Zapata County reports 18 deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The death toll continues to increase in Zapata County.

As of Thursday, the city administered over 9,800 tests and out of that 806 have come back positive.

Zapata County also reported another death due to COVID-19, putting their total at 18.

The death was reportedly a man in his 80′s.

So far, 669 people have recovered from the virus and 812 tests remain pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.