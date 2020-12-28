Advertisement

After 60 weeks, boy rings bell to signify the end of chemotherapy

Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.(John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital)
By Andrea Stegman
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) - A young boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg marking the end of his chemotherapy treatment.

Jase underwent 60 weeks of chemotherapy for a non-cancerous brain tumor due to a condition called neurofibromatosis. He received his last treatment on Dec. 15, just before the holidays.

To celebrate the day, Jase wore a shirt that read “peace out chemo” and “Be brave. Be strong. Be fierce.”

Hospital staff cheered for Jase as he rang the bell and danced his way out of the hospital.

Following his last chemotherapy treatment, Jase will continue to have follow-up visits with his doctor and receive therapies to help his speech and mobility, according to a Facebook post from Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

