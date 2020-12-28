Argentina grants approval for Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More countries are reporting the presence of the new coronavirus variant within their borders.

Portugal, Norway, and Jordan are all confirming new virus variant cases after it was first detected in the United Kingdom.

Argentina is set to start inoculating its citizens against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The country will be using Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, according to Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.

Argentina, which received 300,000 doses on Thursday, will join Chile, Mexico, and Costa Rica to become the fourth country in Latin America to start vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus.

Healthcare workers and teachers will be among the first to receive the vaccine, along with the elderly and people at high-risk for serious illness.

As of Saturday night, Argentina has reported more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 42,000 deaths, that’s according to the country’s ministry of health.

Even as vaccine distribution is ramping up, the CDC is forecasting that the death toll from COVID-19 will continue to increase, possibly surpassing 400,000 by mid-January.

