Advertisement

Authorities investigating alleged disturbance at local bar

Witnesses say shots had been fired
Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar
Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar(Leti Vasquez)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a disturbance that happened at a north Laredo plaza Sunday night.

According to a couple of witnesses, several police units were in the parking lot of a business at the 9800 block of McPherson Road where shots had allegedly been fired.

A viewer posted a photo on social media showing a high amount of police presence at the scene.

No word from police on what exactly took place; however, we will keep viewers updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
Zapata County
Zapata County reports 819 positive cases
Highest hospitalization rate
This week marks highest hospitalization rate
LAPS now accepting volunteers and donations
Laredo Animal Protective Society asks community for help

Latest News

Webb County
Webb County Tax and Public Defenders Office closed for maintenance
Coronavirus
Nuevo Laredo reports 3,337 cases of COVID-19
Seven day forecast
It’s been a long lonely December
Zapata County
Zapata County reports 819 positive cases