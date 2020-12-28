Authorities investigating alleged disturbance at local bar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a disturbance that happened at a north Laredo plaza Sunday night.

According to a couple of witnesses, several police units were in the parking lot of a business at the 9800 block of McPherson Road where shots had allegedly been fired.

A viewer posted a photo on social media showing a high amount of police presence at the scene.

No word from police on what exactly took place; however, we will keep viewers updated as soon as more information becomes available.

