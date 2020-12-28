Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar
Authorities investigating alleged disturbance at local bar
Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
U.S. Border Patrol
Guatemalan woman involved in accident succumbs to injuries
Zapata County
Zapata County reports 819 positive cases
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 25,875 cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Neighbor: Bombing suspect said Nashville and the world ‘is never going to forget me’
Jase rings bell after completing his last chemotherapy treatment.
After 60 weeks, boy rings bell to signify the end of chemotherapy
Argentina grants approval for Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina has granted approval for use of Russia's Sputnik
Argentina grants approval for Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine