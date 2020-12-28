Car burglaries on the rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is advising residents that car burglaries are on the rise in north Laredo.

Authorities say the most targeted areas are the D &J Alexander Subdivision and the Summerwind Subdivision.

Last week, they stated that they have also received several reports in the Los Presidentes area.

Police say regardless of where you live, it’s important to remove valuable items from your vehicle to prevent becoming a victim of burglary.

It’s also important to lock your car doors and activate your alarm.

If you have any information that could assist detectives with any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you can call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

