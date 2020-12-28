Advertisement

Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday

The City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will pick up Friday’s route on Wednesday, December 30th.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Just a friendly reminder that there will be some changes to your recycling pick up later this week.

Due to the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holiday, there will be no recycling pick up on Thursday or Friday.

Instead, the City of Laredo Solid Waste Department will pick up Friday’s route on Wednesday, December 30th.

Regular trash pick-up will remain for today and Tuesday.

For any questions about garbage or recycling pick up, you can call 956-796-1098 or call 311.

