City of Laredo adds new testing sites

To schedule an appointment you can head on over to curative.com
City adds new testing locations
City adds new testing locations
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is encouraging residents to take advantage of its free COVID-19 testing Kiosks.

City officials have set up some new sites where residents can get an oral PCR swab test.

The sites include the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library, Independence Hills Park on N. Merida, Father McNaboe Park, the Zaragoza Pedestrian Walkway, and the City Fire Department Administration Center on Del Mar.

Other sites also include Blas Castaneda Park, the city of Laredo Fire Station on Bartlett, and the Slaughter Park Sports Complex.

If you are looking to get tested do not eat or drink anything 20 minutes prior to your appointment.

You can schedule a test online at curative.com.

For more information, you can call 956-795-4954 or visit cityoflaredo.com/coronavirus.

