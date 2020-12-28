Guatemalan woman involved in accident succumbs to injuries
The incident happened on Dec. 17th at around 8:30 p.m. when Border Patrol agents witnessed five individuals crossing Highway 83, two of which were struck by oncoming traffic
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 23-year-old woman from Guatemala who was involved in an auto-pedestrian accident has passed away as a result of her injuries.
The incident happened on Dec. 17th at around 8:30 p.m. when Border Patrol agents witnessed five individuals crossing Highway 83 south.
Two of the individuals were struck by a vehicle that was traveling on the highway at the time.
Agents immediately rendered aid and both individuals were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 23-year-old woman was removed from life support and was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation by Laredo Police.
