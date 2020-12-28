Houston resident lucky to be alive after home explodes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Houston homeowner is lucky to be alive after her house exploded into a fireball Sunday morning.

The explosion happened at around 11 o’clock sometime after Jewell Meyers smelled gas.

The 82-year-old said the odor was strong and she could smell it in her bathroom and in her kitchen, so she went to her neighbor’s house to ask about the smell.

While Meyers was in her neighbor’s house, her own house exploded, creating a massive fire, blowing out windows in nearby homes, and leaving a hole in the neighbor’s house.

Three other homes were damaged by the explosion; one across the street and the two on both sides of Meyers’ house.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the explosion has not yet officially been determined.

