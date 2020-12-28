It’s been a long lonely December

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are just four days away from the end of the year and the start of 2021, and everyone is looking forward to it!

If you are looking to celebrate the year with a bang, we are going to experience some changes in our weather before we start 2020.

On Monday, we’ll start off warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and see some possible fog.

We’ll see a high of about 80 degrees as we head into the afternoon.

Things aren’t going to change much on Tuesday, our high will be at 82 degrees and sunny skies.

Now on Wednesday, the clouds will move in and we’ll see a 70 percent chance of rain, which is much needed because we haven’t seen some significant rainfall in quite a while.

Once the rain passes, we’re going to see a drop in temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing lows in the 40s and a high of 59 degrees.

We’ll start 2020 cool but we’ll warm up to a high of 70 degrees.

And as we head into the first weekend of January, we’ll see a cool sunny weekend.

Overall it looks like temperatures will remain warm and sunny continuing with the warm winter we have been seeing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.