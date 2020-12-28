Advertisement

It’s been a long lonely December

Only four days left of 2020
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are just four days away from the end of the year and the start of 2021, and everyone is looking forward to it!

If you are looking to celebrate the year with a bang, we are going to experience some changes in our weather before we start 2020.

On Monday, we’ll start off warm and muggy morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and see some possible fog.

We’ll see a high of about 80 degrees as we head into the afternoon.

Things aren’t going to change much on Tuesday, our high will be at 82 degrees and sunny skies.

Now on Wednesday, the clouds will move in and we’ll see a 70 percent chance of rain, which is much needed because we haven’t seen some significant rainfall in quite a while.

Once the rain passes, we’re going to see a drop in temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing lows in the 40s and a high of 59 degrees.

We’ll start 2020 cool but we’ll warm up to a high of 70 degrees.

And as we head into the first weekend of January, we’ll see a cool sunny weekend.

Overall it looks like temperatures will remain warm and sunny continuing with the warm winter we have been seeing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Zapata County
Zapata County reports 18 deaths due to COVID-19
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
Highest hospitalization rate
This week marks highest hospitalization rate
LAPS now accepting volunteers and donations
Laredo Animal Protective Society asks community for help

Latest News

Warm winter forecast
Jingle all the way!
Another warm winter day!
Christmas is coming
Christmas is around the corner
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
Expect a warm and sunny Christmas
Seven days until Christmas!