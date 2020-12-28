Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Jury selection in the case of a former Border Patrol agent who is accused of killing a woman and her son is pushed back to 2022.

According to the Webb County Court docket, a motion for continuance was granted in the case of Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles.

Potential jurors will come together on January 10th of 2022 and jury selection will begin about a week after. The court will examine about seven jurors a day, four days a week.

The hearing for January 12th, 2021 was changed to an examination hearing of two detectives and their testimonies regarding the case.

The judge has placed a gag order on the case, preventing anyone involved from speaking about it.

Burgos is accused of the murders of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic, after their bodies were found in April of 2018.

