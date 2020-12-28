Advertisement

More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of people who passed through U.S. airports on Sunday was the highest since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA said nearly 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday, a new record, breaking the previous one set just last Wednesday.

It’s the highest level of air travel since March 15.

The new figure is about half the number of people who flew the same day a year ago, a sign some people are heeding health experts’ advice to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of medical staff resign
Forty nurses and medical staff resign from local hospitals
Man crashes into tower
Man crashes into power line tower
Zapata County
Zapata County reports 819 positive cases
Highest hospitalization rate
This week marks highest hospitalization rate
LAPS now accepting volunteers and donations
Laredo Animal Protective Society asks community for help

Latest News

Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated...
Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85
Webb County
Webb County Tax and Public Defenders Office closed for maintenance
Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar
Authorities investigating alleged disturbance at local bar
Coronavirus
Nuevo Laredo reports 3,337 cases of COVID-19