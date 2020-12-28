Nuevo Laredo reports 3,337 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials across the border are reporting an increase in active coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, Nuevo Laredo has reported 3,337 positive cases with 300 of them currently active.

So far 372 people have succumbed to the virus, 57 tests and pending and 2,665 have recovered.

The State of Tamaulipas has reported 39,600 positive cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.