Sheriff deputy honored for saving man trapped inside trailer

Sheriff Deputy Esquivel was on patrol when he saw an accident and a man in need of dire assistance
By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Traffic accidents happen every day, but for Webb County Sheriff Deputy Jose Esquivel, it wasn’t counting down the minutes, but seconds to save a man trapped inside a vehicle.

Sheriff Deputy Esquivel was on patrol when he saw an accident along a county road on Dec. 2.

Fuel was leaking from the trailer and a man inside needed to get out right away.

At that moment, Deputy Esquivel jumped into the truck and pulled him out.

With the help of others, the man was saved.

For his bravery and act of kindness, Esquivel was recognized by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar wrote about Esquivel on his Facebook page saying, “Thank you for your continued service to our office and the community. I feel very proud of our men and women of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.”

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina also recognized Deputy Esquivel by saying, “He went far and beyond the call of duty in saving the life of a person whose life was in danger. He is a true American hero.

