Webb County Tax and Public Defenders Office closed for maintenance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of county offices will be closed for the next two days.

If you have any business with the county public defender of the county tax office, it may need to wait a while.

According to a Webb County press release, the Webb County Public Defender offices and main satellite will be closed on Monday, Dec. 28 for maintenance.

Employees can still be reached at their extensions or email.

Meanwhile, the Webb County Tax Office will be closed Monday through Wednesday for maintenance as well.

The public is encouraged to process transactions online or at H-E-B stores.

For property taxes, you can visit www.webbcountytax.com.

