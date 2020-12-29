Advertisement

Biden criticizes pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind.”

Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

The president-elect, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track.”

“I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction,” Biden said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing

Latest News

In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo a memorial for Tamir Rice is seen at the base of the Gen....
Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
Melvin Rehkop, 102-year-old WWII veteran, receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2,000 checks