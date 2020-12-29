City and Webb County closures for New Year’s

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s administrative offices will be closed this week on Thursday and Friday in observance of New Year’s day.

This includes all Webb County administrative offices, as well.

Webb County residents wishing to conduct business with county departments this Wednesday, December 30th should call the department in advance to confirm that they will be open.

All offices will re-open for normal business on Monday, January 4th at 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.