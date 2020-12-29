Advertisement

City and Webb County closures for New Year’s

City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s administrative offices will be closed this week on Thursday and Friday in observance of New Year’s day.

This includes all Webb County administrative offices, as well.

Webb County residents wishing to conduct business with county departments this Wednesday, December 30th should call the department in advance to confirm that they will be open.

All offices will re-open for normal business on Monday, January 4th at 8:00 a.m.

