City plans to open infusion center in anticipation for holiday COVID surge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city prepares to open a possible new infusion center for a COVID-19 treatment just in time as the city braces for a new surge of COVID cases after the holidays.

When President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, doctors treated him with what they called an “antibody cocktail,” something that was hardly accessible to the general public.

Well now, the City of Laredo uses that and another drug “aggressively,” and now officials anticipate a site dedicated to administering the treatment.

“As we continue to see an increase in holiday activities and gatherings, we’ll see more transmissions and hospitalizations that we cannot handle,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

The hospitalization rate continues to increase. On Monday at 37.6%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Even more people are at home with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a group that may be eligible to receive a treatment outside of the hospital.

“It’s called ‘Bam’ or ‘Bamlanivimab’ and ‘Regeneron,’” said Chief Guillermo Heard. “Regeneron is one of the medications President Trump received when he got COVID-19.”

For weeks, doctors in Laredo have administered the two treatments, one referred to by its shortened name “Bam” and the other often called an “Antibody cocktail.”

Patients who are not sick enough to be admitted to the hospital and have mild to moderate symptoms may receive the treatment through an IV.

They must have a positive diagnosis of the virus.

Originally, the only places the medications were administered were emergency rooms.

“We requested an infusion center to provide more of this medication in our area,” said Heard. “Hopefully by next week, we’ll have it.”

According to the FDA, the “Bam” treatment is for people over the age of 12 and who are at high risk of their case worsening.

“It has been used very aggressively in our community. They actually have told us that we have been using it more aggressively than the Valley, and that’s why (the state has) been allocating more to our area.”

City officials hope to have a dedicated infusion center by next week.

To clarify, the two treatments are not the same as the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Laredo health authority, patients receiving the treatment must wait at least two weeks after to get the vaccine.

