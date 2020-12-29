Advertisement

District Four Councilman to be sworn in for second term

The event will be livestreamed on the City of Laredo’s Facebook page
File photo: Alberto Torres
File photo: Alberto Torres(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A City Council member will be sworn in for his second term.

Councilmember for District Four and Mayor Pro Tempore has been re-elected to City Council and will be sworn in on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The ceremony will be led by the honorable Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina.

Other guests that will attend the event are the Honorable Commissioner of Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission, Anna B. Galo, and Father Tom Juarez.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there are only allowing a limited number of guests and the event will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
City adds new testing locations
City of Laredo adds new testing sites
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return

Latest News

Authorities urging residents to celebrate New Year's Eve at home
Police urging residents to have a safe New Year’s celebration
New Yorkers say goodbye to 2020 with baseball bats
New Yorkers say “Good Riddance!” to 2020
National Tick Tock Day
Take care of unfished business on Tick Tock Day!
Final forecast of 2020
It’s all downhill from here!