District Four Councilman to be sworn in for second term

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A City Council member will be sworn in for his second term.

Councilmember for District Four and Mayor Pro Tempore has been re-elected to City Council and will be sworn in on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall Council Chambers.

The ceremony will be led by the honorable Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina.

Other guests that will attend the event are the Honorable Commissioner of Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission, Anna B. Galo, and Father Tom Juarez.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there are only allowing a limited number of guests and the event will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

