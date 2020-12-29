It’s all downhill from here!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We are just three days away from the start of the new year and we’re going to be experiencing three seasons in three days!

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 82 degrees, making for perfect fall-like weather, then as we head into Wednesday, things are going to be warm but we will be seeing some chances of rain.

We haven’t seen any significant rainfall since October, so this rain is much needed.

On Wednesday night temperatures will dip down into the mid-40s and we’ll start our New Year’s Eve in the low 40s and see a high of about 54 degrees.

Things will get even chilly on Thursday evening and into Friday morning as we count down the hours until midnight.

If you are going to be celebrating outdoors, make sure to take a jacket or sweater with you because it’s going to be a chilly night.

As we head into the first weekend of 2021, we’ll warm up into the 70s.

Overall it looks like we haven’t seen any consistently cold weather here in our area.

There’s no telling what 2021 holds.

