Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist who was allegedly looking to get fast and furious around the streets of Laredo is facing several charges.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta on Dec. 28 at the 6100 block of Arena Boulevard.

Authorities launched an investigation in response to an increase in street racing throughout the city.

Police discovered a video that surfaced online of a motorcycle traveling over 140 miles per hour on I-35 while racing a Ford Mustang.

After a thorough investigation, police obtained enough evidence to arrest Alcorta in the case.

The case remains under investigation and several arrests may still be pending.

