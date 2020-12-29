Advertisement

Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing

Jorge Antonio Alcorta was believed to be the motorcyclist who was seen on video driving over 140 miles per hour
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist who was allegedly looking to get fast and furious around the streets of Laredo is facing several charges.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta on Dec. 28 at the 6100 block of Arena Boulevard.

Authorities launched an investigation in response to an increase in street racing throughout the city.

Police discovered a video that surfaced online of a motorcycle traveling over 140 miles per hour on I-35 while racing a Ford Mustang.

After a thorough investigation, police obtained enough evidence to arrest Alcorta in the case.

The case remains under investigation and several arrests may still be pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
City adds new testing locations
City of Laredo adds new testing sites

Latest News

Zapata County
Zapata offering COVID-19 testing
Stabbing at Wichita Falls bar leaves one dead and three injured
Stabbing at Wichita Falls sports bar leaves one dead and three injured
Alberto Torres sworn in as Councilman for District Four
District Four Councilman sworn in for second term
Authorities urging residents to celebrate New Year's Eve at home
Police urging residents to have a safe New Year’s celebration