Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing

Latest News

LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Melvin Rehkop, 102-year-old WWII veteran, receives the COVID-19 vaccine.
WWII veteran, 102, becomes oldest American to receive COVID-19 vaccine
City Hall
City and Webb County closures for New Year’s