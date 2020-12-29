Advertisement

New mural to feature Laredo’s culture

The new mural will help tell the story of Laredo through the places and scenes that represent our border.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new mural coming to town will feature Laredo’s culture.

“Nuestro Laredo” is the name of the newest art project.

It will take the place of the older parrot mural on Clark Boulevard, although members of the Fine Arts Commission voted to keep part of that mural in place as a thank you to the artists who made it possible 25 years ago.

“This mural will be featuring different succulent plants and different aspects of our community, also focusing on featuring our lake which a lot of families enjoy and other aspects of our Laredo community,” said Alberto Torres, district 4 council member. “It will also feature a garden, a xeriscape garden.”

A local artist, Sandra Gonzalez will be the one to bring the mural to life.

The new mural is expected to be completed by the end of January.

