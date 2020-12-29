New Yorkers say “Good Riddance!” to 2020

Advertisement

New Yorkers say goodbye to 2020 with baseball bats(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -New Yorkers are saying goodbye to 2020 in the most unbeatable way.

Earlier this week in New York City, people took out their frustrations on this unusual year by beating a 2020 pinata with a bat.

It’s known as Good Riddance Day in Times Square, a day when people write down what they would like to leave behind and have it shredded so hopefully, it won’t follow us into the new year.

Some of the things people are looking forward to putting behind them.

COVID-19, remote learning, a canceled honeymoon or concert, and tough times for small businesses.

Here’s to hoping that 2021 has some good things in store.

