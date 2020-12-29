Advertisement

Police urging residents to have a safe New Year's celebration

Authorities say they will be following up on tips regarding COVID-19 protocol violations
Authorities urging residents to celebrate New Year's Eve at home
Authorities urging residents to celebrate New Year's Eve at home
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -While many people were out enjoying the holidays, the Laredo Police Department saw a busy weekend cracking down on individuals who decided to gather in large numbers.

The police department received over 80 tips regarding COVID-19 health violations.

As we head into the new year,  authorities are asking for the public’s help in reducing the spread by staying at home and only celebrating with those in your household.

Furthermore, they are asking residents to refrain from shooting their guns in the air.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department is expecting another busy weekend.

Baeza says, “Life is way too precious to be careless to do something as irresponsible as gather or even discharge a firearm outside or in your backyard or anything else. We ask everyone for their cooperation. We understand that there’s COVID fatigue, but we respectfully and kindly remind you about how fatigued you’ll be if you or someone you care about are in a hospital because you decided to gather.”

Baeza goes on to say that he thanks those who are using the police department’s app to send tips regarding violations.

The police department is asking for the community to refrain from playing contact sports at local parks as we continue to see an increase in active cases.

