Public responds to stimulus deal

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We asked what the community has to say about the new stimulus deal now that some help might be on the way.

Last week, KGNS was at Jarvis Plaza asking some of you about your thoughts on the proposal. Now that it’s a done deal, many are looking forward to the extra help.

It was a mixture of relief and frustration for many at the plaza who shared different opinions about both the amount they will be getting and the delay of the negotiations.

Although President Trump was pushing for more than the $600 initiative, many we spoke to say they were happy about the help, saying for some of them it will go a long way.

“I’m very proud of it,” said Angel Garcia. “For everybody, because everybody needs it.”

However, others say the amount is not enough.

”They should try giving the salary of $600 a month to the congressmen,” said Marco Jacobo. “So they can... wake up to reality, $600 dollars don’t buy very much... it doesn’t even pay the rent.”

Another group says they understand the delay because the federal government had other issues on the table besides the individual checks.

“Hospitals… nurses… doctors, and right now the vaccines coming from other countries, it’s a lot of things in a short time,” said Miguel Villalobos Junior.

Others off camera say waiting more than half a year was too long and that local and state entities should provide funding too.

As for local officials, since the CARES Act funding has been used, they are still pushing to get federal or state funding to help with the expenses.

