Stabbing at Wichita Falls sports bar leaves one dead and three injured

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities in Wichita Falls, Texas are investigating a disturbance that left one person dead and at least three injured.

It happened just before 12:40 Monday morning at a sports pub when police say an argument started inside the bar and spilled out into the parking lot.

The victim, who has been identified as a 39-year-old man died from what appears to be stab wounds, but the weapon is unconfirmed.

Officials say two other people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures with a third injured refusing medical treatment.

A possible person of interest is being interviewed by investigators.

