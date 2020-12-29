Advertisement

Take care of unfished business on Tick Tock Day!

The clock is ticking away as we prepare to ring in 2021
National Tick Tock Day
National Tick Tock Day(CNN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The clock is ticking away not only as we await the new year, but also because it’s Tick Tock Day.

We’re not talking about the social media app but the day serves as a reminder to complete whatever you need to do before the year ends.

With just two days left in 2020, time is running out

Have you made all your charitable donations for tax purposes? And used the remaining funds in your flexible savings account?

Get busy and check off that unfinished business today!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
City adds new testing locations
City of Laredo adds new testing sites
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return

Latest News

A child carries palm kernels collected from the ground across a creek at a palm oil plantation...
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a ‘morale boost’
In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition...
Maverick French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98
Colorado Springs is a finalist for Space Command's permanent home
Will Space Command remain in Colorado Springs permanently?
Be on the lookout for a dangerous grenade.
ATF agents are searching for potentially live grenade sold at N.C. thrift store