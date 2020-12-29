Take care of unfished business on Tick Tock Day!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The clock is ticking away not only as we await the new year, but also because it’s Tick Tock Day.

We’re not talking about the social media app but the day serves as a reminder to complete whatever you need to do before the year ends.

With just two days left in 2020, time is running out

Have you made all your charitable donations for tax purposes? And used the remaining funds in your flexible savings account?

Get busy and check off that unfinished business today!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.