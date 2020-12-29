UISD prepares for back to school return

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Even though it feels like Christmas was yesterday, classes are right around the corner for UISD students

On Monday, we learned how the district is preparing for students when classes resume on January 6 for both in-person and online learning.

Deputy superintendent Gloria Rendon shared their safety protocols and back-to-school guidelines.

Among them, testing kits provided by the state for students and teachers.

However, the tests are voluntary and not mandatory.

