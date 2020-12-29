Advertisement

UISD prepares for back to school return

Testing kits will be provided by the state for students and teachers to prepare for classes resuming on January 6.
United Independent School District
United Independent School District(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Even though it feels like Christmas was yesterday, classes are right around the corner for UISD students

On Monday, we learned how the district is preparing for students when classes resume on January 6 for both in-person and online learning.

Deputy superintendent Gloria Rendon shared their safety protocols and back-to-school guidelines.

Among them, testing kits provided by the state for students and teachers.

However, the tests are voluntary and not mandatory.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disturbance reported at north Laredo bar
Authorities investigating alleged disturbance at local bar
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
City adds new testing locations
City of Laredo adds new testing sites
U.S. Border Patrol
Guatemalan woman involved in accident succumbs to injuries

Latest News

Possible infusion center
City plans to open infusion center in anticipation for holiday COVID surge
Public responds to stimulus bill
Public responds to stimulus deal
"Nuestro Laredo" mural
New mural to feature Laredo’s culture
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022