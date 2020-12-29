Zapata offering COVID-19 testing
The county will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Zapata County Community Center at 9 a.m. this week
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata County who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can take advantage of the city’s free testing.
The county will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Zapata County Community Center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Wednesday, Dec. 30th and Thursday, Dec. 31.
This will be open to the public and will only be available while supplies last.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.