Zapata offering COVID-19 testing

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata County who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can take advantage of the city’s free testing.

The county will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the Zapata County Community Center at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Wednesday, Dec. 30th and Thursday, Dec. 31.

This will be open to the public and will only be available while supplies last.

