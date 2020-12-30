Advertisement

Car break-in caught on camera

A local family is reminding the public to lock their vehicle doors and remove all their personal items before heading inside their home.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
This comes after a person is caught on their security camera breaking into their property.

Above is video sent to KGNS by a viewer living in the subdivision Midtown on Highway 359.

On December 22nd around 4 in the morning, a person is seen approaching a white car.

The individual is seen looking around the car, exiting and going over the second vehicle on the property.

The family says a report was made by police on this matter.

The public is asked to please lock your vehicle doors and report and suspicious activity to police.

