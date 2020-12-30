Advertisement

City considers hiring Webb County tax service

Several council members expressed concern about the impact this could have on the tax department’s staff.
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Should the city contract Webb County for their tax services?

Well, a study will soon determine just that and what to do with the current city tax department.

In a special meeting to canvass all the final results of the 2020 runoff election, former councilwoman Nelly Vielma proposed a plan that is a direct follow up to two propositions that passed.

“We owe it to the voters to start the feasibility study that’s been approved by voters,” said Vielma.

Prop G and H now allow the city to contract out with another entity for the assessment and collection of city taxes and allow payments to be made at other locations throughout the city.

So Vielma asked that a study be done to see whether I’d be feasible to work with the Webb County Tax Office.

”This provides us an opportunity to have more efficiencies, cost-saving opportunity, especially during these times of financial hardship for our city.”

Several council members expressed concern about the impact this could have on the tax department’s staff.

However, Vielma proposed that a plan of attrition also be made, something city manager Robert Eads said could work.

“Attrition would not affect directly anybody because that would mean through retirements we will not fill the spot anymore or reassignments, that’s the way we will start,” said Eads.

No positions will be affected just yet, the item is only to explore what this would mean.

A motion to move forward with the study was approved unanimously by council.

The study will come back to a new council at a later day.

They will then decide whether to contract Webb County or keep the tax department as is.

