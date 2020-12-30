Advertisement

City warns public to take down political signs

After all this time, some signs are still lingering around despite city orders to bring them down after the election cycle.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Run off elections are over with, we still have some campaign signs around town.

It’s now been more than two weeks since the local runoff elections are done with and according to a city ordinance, political signs that relate to the election of a person to a public office or political party must be removed within 14 days after the election has ended.

While most spots that used to be filled with signs, like San Dario Avenue are cleared up now some signs still stand.

Arturo Garcia from the Building Development Services Department says they’ve even gotten recent reports about signs from the first election, including a few presidential signs and he believes there are many factors that can attribute to why they haven’t been taken down.

“We have a little bit of limited staff right now because of the season, and also obviously because of some COVID issues, but we are encouraging the community to report it to 311,” said Garcia.

However, the department continues to make reports and asks property owners to remove these signs.

At this time, the department says no citations have been given out and removing these signs is important to keep our city beautiful and clean.

The Building Development Services Department says after the holidays, inspectors will focus more on this by visiting both homes and properties to give those with signs warnings.

