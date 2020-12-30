Congressman Cuellar to discuss pandemic relief bill

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a virtual conversation to discuss the pandemic relief bill.

Cuellar voted to pass a roughly $900 billion pandemic relief bill which is the second biggest economic rescue measure in the nation’s history.

The congressman voted to pass the caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020, a standalone bill that increased the stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

A bill that was blocked by Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

That discussion will take place later today at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.