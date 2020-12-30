Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar to discuss pandemic relief bill

The congressman voted to pass the caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar will hold a virtual conversation to discuss the pandemic relief bill.

Cuellar voted to pass a roughly $900 billion pandemic relief bill which is the second biggest economic rescue measure in the nation’s history.

The congressman voted to pass the caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020, a standalone bill that increased the stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000.

A bill that was blocked by Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

That discussion will take place later today at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19

Latest News

File
Sewer project on Ejido and Potomac to cause road closures
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Ending the year with a bang
The days are just courting down!
Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera