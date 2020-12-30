Cuba pandemic travel restrictions underway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of Monday, Japan is banning all entry of foreigners in an effort to stem the spread of a new coronavirus variant in the country.

Japan confirmed the first cases of the variant of the virus within its borders December 25th.

Many nations are following suit.

Cuba will restrict international flights coming in from several countries beginning January 1st after a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the Cuban Ministry of Health.

The ministry announced that entry will be reduced for travelers from the United States, Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, Haiti and Dominican Republic.

According to Cuban state-run Cuba debate, more than 70% of the new cases detected were traced to travelers arriving from those countries.

Other international travelers will also be required to present negative COVID-19 test results to enter Cuba starting on January 10th.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is reportedly expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and the University of Oxford this week.

The vaccine is seen as a game changer for the country because it is cheaper and easier to store than Pfizer’s shot.

If approved in the next few days, doses could be doled out as soon as next week.

Regardless of the concerns, JP Morgan is betting big on a post pandemic travel boom.

Nationals from eleven countries and regions, including China and South Korea, are still being given entry to other countries for business purposes as they are deemed essential workers.

