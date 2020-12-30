Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Authorities were able to remove the driver from her vehicle and take her in for medical evaluation
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police are investigating an overnight accident that took out a traffic light.
The accident happened near Gale and Springfield a little after midnight on Wednesday.
According to a witness, the driver allegedly crashed into a utility box that operates a traffic lights and was stuck in her vehicle.
Witnesses say she appeared to be inebriated and she was allegedly attempted to drive off.
Police were able to remove her from the vehicle and she was taken in for treatment; however, she didn’t show any sign of severe injuries.
