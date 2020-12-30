Advertisement

Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield

Authorities were able to remove the driver from her vehicle and take her in for medical evaluation
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Police are investigating an overnight accident that took out a traffic light.

The accident happened near Gale and Springfield a little after midnight on Wednesday.

According to a witness, the driver allegedly crashed into a utility box that operates a traffic lights and was stuck in her vehicle.

Witnesses say she appeared to be inebriated and she was allegedly attempted to drive off.

Police were able to remove her from the vehicle and she was taken in for treatment; however, she didn’t show any sign of severe injuries.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Ending the year with a bang
The days are just courting down!
Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera
Texas A&M International University
TAMIU to hold vaccine drive for healthcare workers
City Hall
City considers hiring Webb County tax service