Loop 20 and McPherson intersection temporarily closed
The traffic lights at the location are not functioning and officers are at the scene controlling traffic.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to an accident on Tuesday evening, there is a temporary closure of Loop 20 and McPherson.
The closure should be temporary.
Use caution and expect significant delays.
