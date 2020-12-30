Advertisement

Loop 20 and McPherson intersection temporarily closed

The traffic lights at the location are not functioning and officers are at the scene controlling traffic.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to an accident on Tuesday evening, there is a temporary closure of Loop 20 and McPherson.

The traffic lights at the location are not functioning and officers are at the scene controlling traffic.

The closure should be temporary.

Use caution and expect significant delays.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing
Holiday schedule for recycling pick up
Changes to recycling pick up due to New Year’s holiday
Former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury selection for former BP agent accused of killing mother and child pushed back to 2022
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return

Latest News

Political signs warning
City warns public to take down political signs
Pandemic travel restrictions
Cuba pandemic travel restrictions underway
City Hall
City and Webb County closures for New Year’s
City adds new testing locations
Schedule an appointment for City COVID testing