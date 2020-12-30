Man arrested in connection to home burglary; second suspect still at large

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges in connection to a home burglary case where a couple of individuals allegedly entered a home and demanded money from a couple.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Angel Esteban Lozano in the case.

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 28 when officers received a tip about suspicious activity going on at a home at the 3500 block of Flores Avenue.

According to police, two men entered the home with firearms and demanded money and electronics from the residents.

Six children ranging from six months old to eight years old were inside the home at the time.

When officers arrived at the scene, Lozano fled in a gold Dodge Durango and then eventually got out and attempted to make a run for it.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend Lozano and confiscate and a .22 caliber pistol.

Lozano is being charged with Burglary of Habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading arrest.

Meanwhile, the other individual remains at large.

