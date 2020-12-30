Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to home burglary; second suspect still at large

Authorities say Angel Esteban Lozano walked into a home with a firearm, and demanded money from the residents
Man arrested for home burglary
Man arrested for home burglary(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges in connection to a home burglary case where a couple of individuals allegedly entered a home and demanded money from a couple.

Laredo Police arrested 22-year-old Angel Esteban Lozano in the case.

The incident happened on Monday, Dec. 28 when officers received a tip about suspicious activity going on at a home at the 3500 block of Flores Avenue.

According to police, two men entered the home with firearms and demanded money and electronics from the residents.

Six children ranging from six months old to eight years old were inside the home at the time.

When officers arrived at the scene, Lozano fled in a gold Dodge Durango and then eventually got out and attempted to make a run for it.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend Lozano and confiscate and a .22 caliber pistol.

Lozano is being charged with Burglary of Habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm, and evading arrest.

Meanwhile, the other individual remains at large.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19

Latest News

Laredo Police are searching for a couple of men accused of stealing from cemetery
Police searching for two men accused of stealing from cemetery
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to discuss pandemic relief bill
File
Sewer project on Ejido and Potomac to cause road closures
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield