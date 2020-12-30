Police searching for two men accused of stealing from cemetery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities need your help locating a couple of individuals who are wanted for stealing from a local cemetery.

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 27-year-old Alex Christian Garcia and 43-year-old Hermelindo Garcia.

According to police, both Garcias are accused of stealing tripods used for floral arrangements at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Police have received multiple reports from victims saying that the floral arrangements that were purchased for their loved ones were left on the ground and the tripods were stolen.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either suspect you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800.

