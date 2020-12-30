Sewer project on Ejido and Potomac to cause road closures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A construction project in south Laredo could affect your morning commute.

On Wednesday morning, a private contractor will be installing a sanitary sewer connection at the intersection of Ejido Avenue & Potomac Ct.

During this time water and sewer services will not be affected; however, this will cause traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience on the roads.

The project will start from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area completely and to take alternate routes to get to their destination.

