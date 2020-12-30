Advertisement

Sewer project on Ejido and Potomac to cause road closures

Water and sewer services will not be affected; however, this will cause traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience on the roads
File
File((MGN Image))
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A construction project in south Laredo could affect your morning commute.

On Wednesday morning, a private contractor will be installing a sanitary sewer connection at the intersection of Ejido Avenue & Potomac Ct.

During this time water and sewer services will not be affected; however, this will cause traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience on the roads.

The project will start from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area completely and to take alternate routes to get to their destination.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19

Latest News

Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Cuellar to discuss pandemic relief bill
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Ending the year with a bang
The days are just courting down!
Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera