Sewer project on Ejido and Potomac to cause road closures
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A construction project in south Laredo could affect your morning commute.
On Wednesday morning, a private contractor will be installing a sanitary sewer connection at the intersection of Ejido Avenue & Potomac Ct.
During this time water and sewer services will not be affected; however, this will cause traffic, dust, and noise inconvenience on the roads.
The project will start from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers and pedestrians are cautioned to avoid the area completely and to take alternate routes to get to their destination.
