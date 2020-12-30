Advertisement

TAMIU to hold vaccine drive for healthcare workers

There will be a vaccine drive through for healthcare workers at TAMIU this weekend.
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M International University
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A big effort to help get frontline workers vaccinated is coming up.

There will be a vaccine drive through for healthcare workers at TAMIU this weekend from Saturday, January 2nd and lasting all the way up until January 4th.

They will be by entrance two at the Zaffirini Student Success Center parking lot from 9 a.m. each day while supplies last.

This drive is for doctors, healthcare personnel, pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, healthcare workers, and other professionals in the medical and healthcare fields.

Not just anyone can go, they will check for credentials.

