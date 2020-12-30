The days are just courting down!

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - We are less than 48 hours away from the start of the new year and we are going to end it with a bang quite literally!

On Wednesday, we will start out warm in the 60s and see a high of about 80 degrees.

As we head into the evening hours, we’ll start to see some moisture that could transpire into showers.

We are expecting about an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

As we head into Thursday, we’ll drop down into the 40s and even possibly into the upper 30s, making for a breezy New Year’s Eve.

We are also expecting a slight chance of rain at 20 percent which could occur during the morning hours.

As we ring in the new year, temperatures could drop into the upper 30s but as we head into Friday we’ll start to warm up and bounce back into the mid-60s.

This weather pattern will continue into Saturday and As we start the first week of the year, we’ll see highs in the mid-70s.

