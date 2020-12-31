Advertisement

2021: Into the unknown

New Year's Eve forecast
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we get ready to close the long lengthy book that is 2020, we are going to experience near-freezing cold temperatures.

On Thursday morning, we’ll start our New Year’s Eve with cold and rainy conditions in the 40s.

If your festivities include being outdoors, we recommend moving them indoors.

As we head into Friday, temperatures will dip down into the mid-30s as we countdown the hours to midnight.

Fortunately, the sun will come out tomorrow and we’ll be expecting some cool conditions in the low 60s.

Temperatures will remain the same on Saturday and as we head into next week, we’ll bounce back to the 70s and upper 70s.

So even though we are ending December and 2020 with some cold rain, our future does look a little brighter, literally.

