Advertisement

2021 travel may include vaccine passport

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re feeling cooped up after months and months of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.

Smartphone apps like CommonPass are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or, eventually, proof of vaccination.

It generates a QR code that can be scanned to get into stadiums, movie theaters and even other countries without revealing sensitive information.

When traveling, the user can also check the app to see COVID-19 rules based on their itinerary.

IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass.

The app allows companies and venues to customize what they’d need for entry, including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and vaccination records, which would be stored in a mobile wallet.

For those without a smartphone, a few companies are also working on a smart card that strikes a middle ground between traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that’s easier to store and reproduce.

CommonPass and IBM have stressed privacy as central to their initiatives.

IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joseph Stevenson
Man arrested in connection to local bar shooting
22-year-old Jorge Antonio Alcorta
Man arrest in connection to alleged street racing
United Independent School District
UISD prepares for back to school return
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19
Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera

Latest News

In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Census Bureau to miss deadline for divvying up congressional seats