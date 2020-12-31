Advertisement

Accident reported at Jacaman and Bartlett

Police have closed off the westbound lane as a result of the accident
Accident reported at Bartlett and Jacaman
Accident reported at Bartlett and Jacaman(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident is causing major traffic congestion near Jacaman and Bartlett.

Police have closed off the westbound lanes and they are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

Officials are also advising motorists to drive with caution as we endure wet and cold conditions.

