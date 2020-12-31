Accident reported at Jacaman and Bartlett
Police have closed off the westbound lane as a result of the accident
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident is causing major traffic congestion near Jacaman and Bartlett.
Police have closed off the westbound lanes and they are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.
Officials are also advising motorists to drive with caution as we endure wet and cold conditions.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.