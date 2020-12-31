Advertisement

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said Thursday that it would hold the event the evening of Jan. 19, calling it the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost.” It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

“In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar said in a statement.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols. The virus has killed more than 340,000 people nationwide.

The inauguration committee already announced this week that there would be no traditional inaugural luncheon at the Capitol because of the virus, another political tradition suspended because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caught on Camera
Car break-in caught on camera
Nuevo Laredo dog waits outside hospital after losing owner to COVID-19, now rescued in Laredo
Dog rescued after losing owner to COVID-19
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Driver crashes into utility box on Gale and Springfield
Laredo Police are searching for a couple of men accused of stealing from cemetery
Police searching for two men accused of stealing from cemetery
Man arrested for home burglary
Man arrested in connection to home burglary; second suspect still at large

Latest News

Accident reported at Bartlett and Jacaman
Accident reported at Jacaman and Bartlett
A 3.6 earthquake shook the area near Muir Beach, California on Dec. 31, 2020.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
City implements contact tracing log
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants
City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants