City implements contact tracing mandate for restaurants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Any restaurants that will open beyond 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve or Day will need to comply with a new emergency health order from the City of Laredo.

It’s an effort to fight the holiday infections, as hospitals continue to be pushed to the brink.

This new year’s holiday local restaurants including those that operate as bars will need to collect contacting tracing data of all their customers and employees.

Mayor Pete Saenz says they felt the need to do something different this holiday to prevent cases from increasing.

Any restaurant that will be operating past 10 p.m. will need to start logging at 8 p.m.

Saenz says contact information includes names, addresses, and phone numbers for all inside or sit-down customers and employees including the date and times they were present.

The mandate is another effort to combat holiday infections.

Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says hospitals are barely feeling the Thanksgiving surge.

Dr. Trevino says, “If we do have this information and we do have outbreaks it will enable us to get the patients treated in a timely fashion, and avoid the surges in the hospital and overwhelming capacity we do have at the hospital.”

Laredo Assistant City Attorney Valeria Reyes says this is similar to what is already being asked of by local amusement centers and bingo businesses.

Restaurants that close before 10 p.m. are not being asked to contact trace -- neither are those that only provide drive-thru or curbside services.

Police will be out-and-about checking that businesses do comply.

The fine for not complying is up to $1,000.

Logs will be collected by the City of Laredo Health Department the following Monday.

If you need copies of the City of Laredo contact tracing log, you can click here.

