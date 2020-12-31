Advertisement

COVID-19 relief bill still up in the air

The push for more relief continues
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While some Americans have already received their new COVID-19 stimulus check, the Senate still has legislation on its to-do list.

The House of Representatives voted to increase the current $600 payments to $2,000 but that measure has stalled in the Senate.

This relief bill is the second biggest economic rescue measure in U.S. history, right now standing at $900 billion dollars but some Congress members are aiming to increase that figure.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says, “Whether we change that and add an additional $1,400 depends on one person, Mitch McConnell in the Senate and we’ll see what happens on that.”

The house passed a relief package that would include $600 checks to adults and children, but their original hope was to issue $2,000 checks.

That proposal remains on the senate floor, despite some Americans already seeing the money in their bank accounts.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down the proposal on Tuesday, but later revised the measure to not only include the increased payments but also two other issues unrelated to the coronavirus.

Cuellar says, “This is again the worst of Washington politics when all we’re saying is let’s put this money in, and they are trying to block it by adding other things that they know is not going to pass.”

President Trump has said that he supports the $2,000 payments, but experts expect the measure to fail since it is attached to the other two issues; getting rid of a law that protects tech companies from being liable for what users post on their platforms and creating a voter fraud commission.

Cuellar says, the president does this time after time, he creates a crisis and then he wants to look like the hero who solved it.

The relief bill includes:

-$284 billion for first and second forgivable PPP loans for small businesses.

-$15 billion for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.

-$25 billion in rental assistance.

-$13 billion for snap and child nutrition benefits.

And tax credit for employers that offer paid sick leave.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says that if the amended bill passes, those who have already received the $600 will receive an additional $1,400 to make it a total of $2,000.

Cuellar adds that the relief package does not include aid to foreign countries.

